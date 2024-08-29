Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $99,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 307,398 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,131,000 after acquiring an additional 271,743 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,060,000 after acquiring an additional 238,766 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 211,414 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $196.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.72. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

