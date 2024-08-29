Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 376 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

