Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 224,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 35,980 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

