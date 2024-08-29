Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $271.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

