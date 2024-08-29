Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,372 shares of company stock valued at $121,925,593. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $350.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.58.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.49.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

