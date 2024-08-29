Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.95 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $245.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,312 shares of company stock worth $19,085,072. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

