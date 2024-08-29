Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $227.67 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.78.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.