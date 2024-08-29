Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 235 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $127,675,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 55.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $119.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $123.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

