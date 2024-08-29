Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 358 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,453,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 503,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,402 shares of company stock worth $18,818,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

