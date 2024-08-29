Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,771,000 after acquiring an additional 764,187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after buying an additional 200,830 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,035,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC opened at $217.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $218.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.