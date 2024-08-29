Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $182.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.57. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

