Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $96.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.99.

Sony Group’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

