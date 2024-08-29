Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 114.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.00.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $482.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

