Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $296.13 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.25.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.