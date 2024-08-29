Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 346,474 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $682,511,000 after buying an additional 161,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after buying an additional 601,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $523,185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,841,000 after acquiring an additional 78,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $149.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

