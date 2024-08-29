Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after buying an additional 462,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,246,000 after buying an additional 222,380 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,844,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.21.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $240.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.15 and its 200 day moving average is $253.82. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

