Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sempra by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 5,279.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after buying an additional 1,554,374 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,994,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 96.9% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,528,000 after buying an additional 805,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

