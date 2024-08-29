Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in HP by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in HP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Down 2.4 %

HPQ opened at $34.76 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

