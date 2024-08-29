Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,130,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,163,000 after acquiring an additional 171,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 93,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

