Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $236.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.83.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,452,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,812,312 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

