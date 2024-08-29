Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 318 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,648,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,956 shares of company stock valued at $79,700,158. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $929.30 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $956.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $845.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $758.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

