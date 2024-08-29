Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $267.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

