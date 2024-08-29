Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Read Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.