Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.