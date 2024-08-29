Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 146 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Edison International by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Edison International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,345 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $85.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.