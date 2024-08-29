Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 174 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.0 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

