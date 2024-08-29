Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,378 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $394.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $165.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

