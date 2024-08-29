Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Snap by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,356,370 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,383. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.