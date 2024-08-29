Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 258 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5,571.4% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.83, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.