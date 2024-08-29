Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 33 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MSCI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upped their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

MSCI Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $580.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

