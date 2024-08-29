Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 41 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Snap-on by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,024 shares of company stock valued at $14,539,286 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $280.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.72. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

