Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $82.56 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

