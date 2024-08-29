Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

CPKF opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $85.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $20.25.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

