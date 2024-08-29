Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $24.00 at Bank of America

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.52.

Chewy Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of CHWY opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

