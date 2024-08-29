Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $34.00 at Barclays

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of CHWY opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 159.56, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,223,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at $44,373,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,798,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

