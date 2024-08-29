China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 356,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CLEU opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. China Liberal Education has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

