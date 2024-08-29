China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 356,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China Liberal Education Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLEU opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. China Liberal Education has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $7.65.
China Liberal Education Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Liberal Education
- What does consumer price index measure?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.