China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, an increase of 1,512.3% from the July 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Down 2.2 %

CRHKY opened at $5.91 on Thursday. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $12.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

