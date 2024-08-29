China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 416.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

China Shenhua Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. China Shenhua Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

