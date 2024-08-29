Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $55.77 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

