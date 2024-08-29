Christelle Gedeon Sells 16,788 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christelle Gedeon sold 16,788 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$140,253.67.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 4.7 %

WEED stock opened at C$7.13 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$605.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$10.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.45.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

