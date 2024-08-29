Christopher Heery Sells 21,684 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 21,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,542,166.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Christopher Heery sold 10,901 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $711,835.30.

On Thursday, July 11th, Christopher Heery sold 3,671 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $220,296.71.

On Monday, July 1st, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of ACLX opened at $69.30 on Thursday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Arcellx’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter valued at $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 50.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Stories

