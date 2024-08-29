CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the July 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CHS Price Performance

CHSCM stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. CHS has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

