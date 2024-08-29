Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Chubb by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $278.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.67 and a 12-month high of $280.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

