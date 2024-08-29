Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading 2.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $119.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cimpress traded as high as $100.82 and last traded at $100.67. 44,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 150,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.95.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $328,570.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $328,570.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,602. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 166.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Cimpress during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.72.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

