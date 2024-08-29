Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Cimpress in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.90 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMPR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $101.04 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.72.

Insider Activity

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $327,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $327,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,602. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

