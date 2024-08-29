Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citi Trends

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,159,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,867,875.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 135,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $2,575,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,090,851.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,159,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,867,875.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 484,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,890,483 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 41,964.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

