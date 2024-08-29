Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of -0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Stories

