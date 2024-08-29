CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Up 60.0% in August

CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CleanTech Alpha Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GERS remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CleanTech Alpha has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About CleanTech Alpha

CleanTech Alpha Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

