CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Up 60.0% in August

CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CleanTech Alpha Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GERS remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CleanTech Alpha has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About CleanTech Alpha
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CleanTech Alpha
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Opportunity Dip on Short Report?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.