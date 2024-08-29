CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Shares Up 10.5%

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.80 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.13 ($0.23). 664,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 658,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of -0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.76.

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

