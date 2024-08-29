Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Michael Z. Barkin Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Z. Barkin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $716,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of YOU traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 30,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,293. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

YOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,866,000 after buying an additional 1,111,330 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,230,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,716,000 after purchasing an additional 101,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 56.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after buying an additional 1,066,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 56.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after buying an additional 757,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 303.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after buying an additional 902,436 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

