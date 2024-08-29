Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Michael Z. Barkin Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Z. Barkin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $716,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Clear Secure Price Performance
Shares of YOU traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 30,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,293. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.58.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clear Secure Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
YOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,866,000 after buying an additional 1,111,330 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,230,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,716,000 after purchasing an additional 101,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 56.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after buying an additional 1,066,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 56.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after buying an additional 757,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 303.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after buying an additional 902,436 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
